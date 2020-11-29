Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

