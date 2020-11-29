$995.32 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $995.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $986.25 million. Prologis posted sales of $723.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

PLD stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,341. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $297,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

