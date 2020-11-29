$81.65 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $81.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.45 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $82.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $323.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.69 million to $330.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.66 million, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $339.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $631.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

