794 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 898,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,007. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

