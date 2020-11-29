769 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

CYBR stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,617.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

