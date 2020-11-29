763 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Rentals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of URI stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $240.26. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

