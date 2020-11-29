6,806 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

