652,962 Shares in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) Acquired by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 652,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,447,000. Livongo Health accounts for about 6.5% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Livongo Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,013,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Livongo Health by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,445 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,211,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,726 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $3,098,673.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,609.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 685,393 shares of company stock worth $85,322,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock remained flat at $$139.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.60.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

