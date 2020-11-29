6,404 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,303 shares of company stock valued at $796,986 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.