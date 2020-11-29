591,609 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Purchased by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 591,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVACU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,110,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

