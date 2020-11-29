5,910 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,239 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 267.0% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NTUS opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $726.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.64. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

