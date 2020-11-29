58,000 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $22,193,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $326.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

