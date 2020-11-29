5,150 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

