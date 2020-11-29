$511.30 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce sales of $511.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.00 million and the lowest is $501.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $615.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

