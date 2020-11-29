51 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $243.78 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

