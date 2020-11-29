495 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

