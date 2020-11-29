4,801 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $477.03 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.68. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

