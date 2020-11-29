4,635 Shares in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Summit X LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 196.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $388,000.

NYSEARCA FDNI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $45.57.

