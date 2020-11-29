459,919 Shares in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) Purchased by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 459,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,604,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BTAQU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 156,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,678. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.