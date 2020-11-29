449 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

