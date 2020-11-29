384 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $323.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

