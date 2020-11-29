3,632 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 54.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 82.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

