347 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after buying an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,994 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in SEA by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,516 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

