300 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 126,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

