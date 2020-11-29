2,896 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Square makes up about 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

