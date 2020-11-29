2,824 Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Summit X LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,370,000.

FDMO opened at $42.65 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

