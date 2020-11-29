246,508 Shares in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Purchased by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 246,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,402. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

