23,200 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 55.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

