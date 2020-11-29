22,943 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in DHT by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,659 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 3,995.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,688,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,556 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DHT by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

DHT stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.35%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

