2,230 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 90.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $100.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

