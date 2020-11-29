$213.53 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce sales of $213.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.26 million and the highest is $215.56 million. WNS reported sales of $228.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $848.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $854.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $938.44 million, with estimates ranging from $903.13 million to $968.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after buying an additional 335,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,720,000 after buying an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

