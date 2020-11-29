2,000 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $39,994,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $26,640,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $15,272,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:BLI opened at $81.94 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

