1,978 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.