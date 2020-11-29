18,050 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 35,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

NYSE:GM opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

