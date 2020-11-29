17,152 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

