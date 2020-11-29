162 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSB. Citigroup increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $132.70 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.