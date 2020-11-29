15,660 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.50. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

