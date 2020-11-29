13,773 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $58.62 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

