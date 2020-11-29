130,000 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,447,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

