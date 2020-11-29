11,712 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Zynga by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Zynga by 2.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 901,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

