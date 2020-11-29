$116.26 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $116.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $117.97 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $119.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $463.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.30 million to $465.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $444.47 million, with estimates ranging from $420.10 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.99 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

