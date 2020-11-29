10,207 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 11.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.