1,000,000 Shares in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.04% of Medicenna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSE MDNA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,452. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

