$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. 99,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,151. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $42.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

