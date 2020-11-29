$0.41 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

