$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.06. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enable Midstream Partners.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
