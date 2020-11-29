$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.06. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

