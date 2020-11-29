-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). National Oilwell Varco reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

