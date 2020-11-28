Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

