Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,964 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

