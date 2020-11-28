Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Hold

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

